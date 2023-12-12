Body of boy killed by leopard recovered in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) The body of a nine-year-old boy who was allegedly taken into the forests by a leopard was recovered near Dharmpur village in the Sohelwa Forest Range of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Tuesday.

Sharif was returning to the village after grazing goats on Monday when a leopard attacked him and took him into the forests, Forest Officer MB Singh said.

His body was found in a bush near the village, he added.

District Magistrate Arvind Singh said efforts are underway to catch the leopard and the forest department has been directed to capture it.

The victim's family will be given financial assistance, he added.

Six children have been killed in leopard attacks in the area in the past month, sparking panic among the villagers. PTI COR ABN SZM