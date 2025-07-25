Body of boy thrown into borewell pit by father recovered in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The body of a one-year-old, allegedly thrown into a borewell pit here by the child's father, was recovered on Friday, police said.

The father claimed that he threw the body on Wednesday night after the toddler's death due to illness. Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Rampal Sharma said the father, Lalit, has been detained.

The body was pulled out on Friday morning with the help of a rope and a hook, he said.

"The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem to know the cause and time of the death and further action will be taken after the report, he said.

Lalit told police that he was disturbed over his son's illness after his wife left him.

On Wednesday night, the accused went to a doctor with his son, but his condition did not improve. Later, he said the boy died late at night.

"The father said that after the death, he wrapped the dead body of his son in a white cloth and then threw it into the borewell," the officer said.

Police have taken statements from Lalit's brother and some other family members, the SHO said.