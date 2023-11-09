Body of BSF jawan killed in J&K likely to reach his Mizoram house on Friday: Officials

Aizawl, Nov 9 (PTI) The body of slain BSF Head Constable Lal Fam Kima is likely to reach his Aizawl home in Mizoram on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

Kima (50) was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Thursday, they said.

Originally from Phuaibuang village in Saitual district, Kima along with his family live used to stay in Aizawl's Durtlang locality, they added.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

In a post on X, the BSF said, "Director General and all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time." PTI COR MNB