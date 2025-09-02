Body of BTech student of VSSUT found under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha), Sep 2 (PTI) The body of a final year student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, was found under mysterious circumstances lying under a bridge on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anjaneya Dash, a final-year mechanical engineering student from Jajpur district. Dash was residing at the university's Pulastya hostel, the police said.

According to the police, the body of Dash was found lying under the PC bridge in Burla with multiple injuries. He was immediately shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His family members have been informed and are on their way to Sambalpur, officials said.

While the exact circumstances of his death are yet to be ascertained, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

The family members of Dash have alleged that he was murdered.

The Burla Police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles, including accident and foul play.

Inspector in charge (IIC), Burla police station, S K Baliarsingh, said a case has been registered. The preliminary investigation suggest it was an accidental death. Currently, the post-mortem is underway. The cause of death will be ascertained after that, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM RG