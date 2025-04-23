Body of Chhattisgarh businessman killed in Pahalgam terror attack brought to Raipur

Raipur, Apr 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of a Raipur-based businessman Dinesh Mirania, who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, were brought to the Chhattisgarh capital on Wednesday night.

Dinesh Mirania, a resident of Samta Colony area here, was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam when he was celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife and two children on Tuesday.

His body was brought to Raipur on a regular flight from Delhi which landed shortly after 9 pm at Swami Vivekananda Airport here, following which it was taken to his residence in an ambulance decked with flowers, an official said.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Finance Minister O P Choudhary, Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma and other BJP leaders paid floral tribute to the deceased at the airport, he said.

Mirania's wife and their relatives were seen crying inconsolably inside a vehicle behind the ambulance carrying his mortal remains.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the Samta colony area as the mortal remains of Mirania reached his house.

Relatives of the deceased and locals shouted the slogans of 'Dinesh Bhai Amar Rahe' and 'Pakistan Murdabad', demanding stern action against the perpetrators.

Deputy CM Sao, minister Choudhary, district administration and police officials lent their shoulders to the mortal's remains as they were taken inside the house from the ambulance.

The last rites of Mirania will be conducted in Raipur on Thursday.

In the evening, workers of BJP, Youth Congress, NSUI and Chamber of Commerce and Industries staged demonstrations at separate places in the capital, strongly condemning the deadly terror attack. PTI TKP NP