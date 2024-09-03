National

Body of Delhi-based kanwariya missing since July, found in sugarcane field in Muzaffarnagar

'Kanwariyas' carry sacred water from Ganga river for Lord Shiva's worship during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut, Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Representative image

Muzaffarnagar: The decomposed body of a Delhi-based 'kanwariya', who was missing since July, was found in a sugarcane field here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the body of Satish Tyagi (60) was identified based on bag and mobile phone found near it, in-charge of Rampur Tiraha outpost Ashutosh Kumar said.

Tyagi was missing since July 30. His family had lodged a missing report at Chapar police station as his last location was found in Sisona village area on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in the district, the police said.

Tyagi, a resident of Chhatarpur, Delhi, went missing while returning to Delhi from Haridwar with other kanwariyas, they added.

