Body of Delhi-based kanwariya missing since July, found in sugarcane field in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: The decomposed body of a Delhi-based 'kanwariya', who was missing since July, was found in a sugarcane field here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the body of Satish Tyagi (60) was identified based on bag and mobile phone found near it, in-charge of Rampur Tiraha outpost Ashutosh Kumar said.

Tyagi was missing since July 30. His family had lodged a missing report at Chapar police station as his last location was found in Sisona village area on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in the district, the police said.

Tyagi, a resident of Chhatarpur, Delhi, went missing while returning to Delhi from Haridwar with other kanwariyas, they added.