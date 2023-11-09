Body of Delhi trekker who went missing brought to Himachal's Kullu

Shimla/Kullu, Nov 9 (PTI) The body of missing trekker Shiv Roy, a lawyer from Delhi, was brought to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, police said.

Roy (30) had slipped and fallen into the Parvati River in Kullu while trekking on November 4.

The trekker's body was brought to Kullu and was handed over to the family members after postmortem, SP Sakshi Verma told PTI on Thursday.

Roy, who was trekking along with a guide and porter, had fallen into the river at Potraghat while crossing a narrow stretch on his way back from Mantalai Lake. His body was spotted near the bank of the river about 2 km away from the Potraghat (the accident spot) on Tuesday.

Efforts were being made to bring the body back to Manikaran but tough terrain posed a challenge for the rescue teams, police said. The trek to Mantalai Lake via Kheerganga from Barshaini village is one of the toughest in the state. PTI BPL MNK MNK MNK