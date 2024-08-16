Body of elderly man found stuffed in suitcase in Thane district; FIR registered

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have launched a probe after the body of an elderly man was found in a suitcase dumped in an isolated place, an official said on Friday.

The discovery was made near Varap village in Kalyan taluka on Thursday.

A passerby, who had gone to the spot to relieve himself, noticed the suitcase. When he opened it out of curiosity, he found the body of a man, aged 60-70, stuffed inside, the official said.

After being alerted, police and sniffer dogs were rushed to the scene, while the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR