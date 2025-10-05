Body of female student found hanging in private lodge

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old female student of a private institution was found hanging at a private lodge here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Swati Kumari (20), a resident of Bihar's Sasaram district. She was living in a private lodge under the jurisdiction of Jagganathpur police station.

Rakesh Ranjan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi, said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide. The deceased was pursuing her higher education from a private institution and was living at a private lodge. She was a resident of Sasaram district in Bihar. A forensic team was sent to conduct an investigation in the case. The deceased was around 20 years old. An unnatural death case has been lodged at the Jagganathpur police station." The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Her family members have been informed about the incident. The exact cause of her death will be confirmed after the report is received. The victim's mobile phone has been confiscated and the investigation is underway," an official said.