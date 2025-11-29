Body of first-year MBBS student found hanging in hostel room in UP's Meerut, suicide suspected

Meerut (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) The body of a first-year MBBS student at a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was found hanging from a noose in his hostel room on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The police conducted a forensic examination of the room and seized his mobile phone and other belongings, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

SHO of Jani, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, said that the deceased student has been identified as Gopesh Krishna (21), son of Udal Singh. Singh is an inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police and is currently posted in Muzaffarnagar.

According to Mishra, preliminary investigations suggest that it appears to be a case of suicide, though the reasons for the student taking this extreme step are not yet known.

Media in-charge of Subharti University said that the incident occurred at around 12.30 pm on Saturday. Gopesh Krishna was staying in room number 122 of the 'Dr Kotnis' hostel block. He had moved into the hostel on November 20. In the afternoon, fellow students knocked on his room door, but received no response. Subsequently, the hostel administration and the police were informed. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK