Body of fisherman who died in Pakistani jail expected to arrive in UP's Jaunpur on Friday

Jaunpur (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) The mortal remains of Ghurahu Bind, a fisherman from this Uttar Pradesh district who died under mysterious circumstances in a Pakistani jail, are expected to arrive at his native village on Friday, District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra said.

According to officials, Bind (49), who hailed from Basiraha village in Jaunpur's Machhlishahr tehsil, was arrested in 2020 by the Pakistan Coast Guard after he allegedly crossed into Pakistani waters while fishing near the Okha coast in Gujarat.

He was imprisoned along with three other fishermen from his village, who remain lodged in jail even after five years.

Chandra confirmed that the deceased's body has been received at the Wagah border and is en route to Jaunpur.

He added that the family, which is financially distressed, has been surveyed by government officials and will be provided with benefits under state welfare schemes, such as the Chief Minister Housing Scheme and widow pension.

"The family will receive all eligible benefits and instructions have been issued to the sub-divisional magistrate of Machhlishahr to ensure proper arrangements for the last rites," the DM said.

The news of Bind's death was officially conveyed to his family members by the Department of Fisheries on Tuesday, following an alert from the Indian embassy and Directorate of Fisheries, Lucknow. Fisheries Inspector Sambhashi Tripathi visited the deceased's family members to inform them of the tragedy.

The family says Bind may have taken his own life due to torture in the Pakistani jail.

A viral message circulated via WhatsApp in the village mentioned that his death occurred around 15 days ago. The family has demanded that a post-mortem examination be conducted in India to determine the actual cause of Bind's death and urged the government to initiate a formal investigation.

Bind is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters -- three of whom are married.

The family currently lives in extreme poverty in a makeshift hut after their house collapsed.

Locals, including village head Mrityunjay Bind, have urged the government to expedite assistance and secure the release of the three remaining fishermen.

During a wedding event in Machhlishahr on January 19, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was apprised by locals about the imprisonment of six fishermen from Jaunpur and two from neighbouring Bhadohi district in Pakistan.

Singh had promised to take up the issue with the external affairs minister and said efforts would be made to secure their release.