Body of folk dance troupe member found in Odisha's Ganjam dist: Police

Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 12 (PTI) Police on Saturday found the body of a 32-year-old person from a locked room in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Bisoi of Kotinada village, who was part of a Danda Nata group (folk dance troupe) of Digapahandi.

Police suspect that Bisoi died by suicide in the restroom of the artistes.

"We have registered an unnatural death case based on the report of the manager of the yatra party, Prafulla Panigrahy, and started investigation,” PK Patra, inspector in-charge, Digapahandi police station, said.

Police said Bisoi was resting in the room on Friday night along with other artistes.

"When others went to perform at midnight, Bisoy did not go saying he was not feeling well. In the morning, when his co-artists returned to the room, they found the room was locked. When they barged into the room by breaking it, they found him hanging," Patra said.

Bisoi’s father Saroj Bisoi alleged foul play in his death and demanded an inquiry.

Several villagers, including the family members of the deceased, approached police demanding an impartial inquiry into his death.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College here.