Body of foreign terrorist found in J-K's Reasi, grenades, ammunition recovered

Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) A foreign terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early this month, was found dead on Friday, officials said. While one terrorist was killed, another was injured in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Rajouri district on August five.

The injured terrorist was not traced after the encounter. "The body of a second terrorist injured in an encounter at Khawas found by special operation group (SoG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said. Singh said two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, 32 pistol rounds and some other material were recovered from the spot.

A police spokesman said two Pakistani terrorists were trapped by police in an encounter at Gundha Khawas area on August 5. In the encounter one terrorist was eliminated and another one was severely injured, he said.

Joint teams of forces, including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police, were on a lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during the encounter but managed to escape from site taking benefit of thick foliage, he said.

On Friday morning, joint teams of forces, including police, Army and CAPF, located the body of the terrorist from a gorge where he fell while trying to escape security forces, the spokesman said.

The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror cases in Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and Dhangri terror incident, he said.