Body of Indian student found dead in Russia brought back

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old Indian student recovered from a dam in Russia arrived in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday morning.

Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh tehsil, was pursuing MBBS in Russia and had been missing since October 19. His body was found near White River in Ufa on November 6.

The deceased's relative, Bhanwar Singh, confirmed that the body was taken to the mortuary of a district hospital for a post-mortem. The first post-mortem was conducted in Russia, he added.

After the post-mortem, the body was taken to Kafanwada village for cremation, where locals and family members gathered to pay their final respects to the young student.

Chaudhary was studying at Bashkir State Medical University. His family had sold part of their farmland to support his education abroad.

"The circumstances of his death are not clear yet. A deeper investigation into the incident is needed as there are still many unanswered questions," Singh said.