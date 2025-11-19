Body of J-K man killed in Delhi car blast reaches his residence in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old labourer, who was killed in the recent Delhi car blast, reached his residence in the Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said.

Bilal Ahmad Sango was injured in the high-intensity car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in the national capital.

On Wednesday, his body reached Babanagri village of Kangan area in the central Kashmir district, officials said.

They said a pall of gloom descended upon the village as hundreds of locals gathered to take part in Sango's last rites and offer condolences to the family.

Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali visited the family and offered his condolences.