Body of Jaunpur BJP leader's brother found in orchard, probe on

Jaunpur (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) The body of a local BJP's brother was discovered on Wednesday in an orchard located within the jurisdiction of the Sarpathan police station area of the district, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaustubh said that the deceased, identified as Anurag Sharma (35), son of Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Upadhyaypur in the same police station area, had left home with his friend Prameshesh around 4 pm on Tuesday.

In the evening, Prameshesh reportedly dropped Anurag near his house in the orchard and returned home. Anurag's family got worried when he did not return home for a long time.

The deceased's brother, a local BJP leader Anupam Pandit, said when they inquired with Prameshesh over the phone, he informed them that he had left Anurag in the orchard and returned home.

"Prameshesh also visited the victim's house later that night and joined the search for Anurag but his whereabouts remained unknown," said the SP.

On Wednesday morning, villagers found Anurag's body lying in the orchard and informed the family.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Sarpathan Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Singh reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.