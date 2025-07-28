Body of Jharkhand migrant worker killed in Niger reaches home

Ranchi, Jul 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of a migrant worker who was killed in a terrorist attack in Niger reached his home in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, officials said.

Ganesh Karmali (39), a resident of Dhaniya village, was killed in a crossfire between police and terrorists on July 15 in the Dosso region of the West African country, they said.

The process of bringing back the body from Niger was slightly delayed due to the formalities involved, they added.

Karmali was employed with Transrail Lighting Limited, Bokaro's Labour Superintendent Ranji Kumar told PTI.

"We have already sent a requisition for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the company. We are following it up," he said.

The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased under the International Migrant Workers' Security Scheme, he said. PTI SAN SOM