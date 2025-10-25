Body of Kerala man killed in Mozambique boat tragedy brought home

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 25 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man who died in the recent boat tragedy off Mozambique coast was brought to his native place in this district on Saturday, relatives said.

Sreerag Radhakrishnan of Naduvilakara in Thevalakkara was among 21 people, including 14 Indians, who were on board a boat that capsized near Beira Port while ferrying them to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work on October 16.

According to relatives, the mortal remains of Sreerag, repatriated from Mozambique, reached Mumbai airport on Friday. It was later flown to Kochi and brought to his home on Saturday morning.

The relatives said the cremation would be held at his ancestral house. Sreerag’s body was recovered on October 20 following an extensive search operation.

Family members said Sreerag, an electrical engineer, had rejoined the shipping company on October 14 after a six-month break.

Indrajith, 22, of Piravom, who was also on board the ill-fated boat, remains missing.