Body of Kerala man killed in Mozambique boat tragedy to reach India on Oct 24

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 23 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man who died in the recent boat tragedy off the coast of Mozambique will be brought to India on Friday, MP N K Premachandran said.

Sreerag Radhakrishnan of Naduvilakara in Thevalakkara here was among 21 people, including 14 Indians, on board a boat that capsized near Beira Port while ferrying them to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work on October 16.

In a statement, Kollam MP Premachandran on Thursday said the mortal remains of Radhakrishnan will be repatriated to India on Thursday and are expected to reach Mumbai on Friday.

“After completing customs clearance and other formalities, the remains will be transported to Sreerag’s residence,” Premachandran said, adding that he is in touch with Indian officials in Mozambique and the shipping authorities for further updates.

The MP said that another Malayali, Indrajith (22) of Piravom, who was also on board the ill-fated boat, remains missing.

Sreerag’s body was recovered on October 20 following an extensive search operation. His family said he had rejoined the shipping company on October 14 after a six-month break. PTI TBA TBA ROH