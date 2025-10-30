Body of Kerala youth missing after Mozambique boat tragedy identified

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man who went missing after a boat capsized in Mozambique earlier this month has been identified, MLA Anoop Jacob said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Indrajith, a native of Veliyanad in Piravom.

He was among 21 people — including 14 Indians — on board a boat that capsized near Beira Port on October 16 while ferrying them to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work.

Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob told PTI that the family received official communication from Mozambique confirming the identification of Indrajith’s body.

"Two bodies recovered earlier were unidentified. A person close to the family identified Indrajith’s body, and the family has been informed," Jacob said.

He added that repatriation procedures will be initiated soon and are expected to take a few days.

Indrajith had gone to Mozambique after being hired by Scorpio Maritime Management India Pvt Ltd.

His father, Santhosh, also works in the shipping sector in South Africa.

Another victim, Kollam native Sreeraj Radhakrishnan (35), had died in the same accident, and his body was brought home last week. PTI TBA TBA KH