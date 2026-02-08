Body of loan recovery agent recovered in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, 1 held

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Sunday recovered the body of a middle-aged man in Dhanbad district and arrested a person in this connection, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Agarwal, a bank loan recovery agent.

Police said the victim’s wife on Saturday informed Sadar police station that Agarwal had been abducted and that an unidentified caller had demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom. An FIR was registered in this connection on Sunday morning.

Dhanbad DSP (Law & Order) Naushad Alam said, "After receiving information from the victim's wife, we launched a probe and initially detained three persons, including one Vikas Khandelwal, based on his mobile location. During interrogation, Khandelwal confessed to murder. Following his lead, the victim's body was recovered from the accused's house located in Surya Highland Society." Police also recovered the victim's motorcycle from the same location.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Memorial Medical College Hospital, an officer said.

Preliminary investigation has found that the murder was allegedly linked to a bank loan dispute. Police said Khandelwal had taken a bank loan which later turned into a non-performing asset (NPA).