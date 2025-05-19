Body of Maharashtra engineer fished out of Odisha river, drowned while bathing

Bhubaneswar, May 19 (PTI) The body of another young engineer who went missing while bathing in a river in Odisha's Cuttack was found on Monday morning, police said.

Four engineers, working with a private construction company engaged for the renovation of the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital, went to the Kathajodi river bank near Biren Mitra Park around 3 pm on Sunday, they said.

One of them suddenly lost balance and slipped into the deep waters. To rescue him, another member of the group jumped into the river and got swept away by its strong currents, they said.

The body of one of the two was found a few hours after the incident, while a search was underway for the other person, a police officer said.

"A team of NDRF personnel fished out the body today morning," he said.

The deceased were identified as Rutikesh Matal and Rutik Bhonje, both in their mid-20s and hailing from Maharashtra, he added.

"The bodies were sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and their families have been informed about the incident," the officer said. PTI BBM BBM SOM