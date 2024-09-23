Body of man fished out from pond two days after he drowned in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from a pond in a village here on Monday, two days after some locals saw him drowning, officials said.

Locals claimed that the body had been floating in the pond in Asaipur village in the Gauriganj police station area since September 21 and alleged negligence on the part of the police and the administration.

Since receiving information on September 21 about an unidentified youth drowning in the pond in the Gauriganj police station area, police have been making continuous efforts to locate him. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Gauriganj police are present at the scene, the Amethi police said in a post on X.

Local police station in-charge Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body of the youth, aged around 28, has finally been pulled out from the pond.

Ram Raj Tiwari, a municipal councillor from Ward No. 15 in Gauriganj, said, "On September 21, the youth fell into the pond and villagers tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful due to the deep waters." Tiwari claimed the incident was reported to the local police and the administration but no immediate action was taken.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.