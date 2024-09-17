Body of man found at vacant plot in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) A man was found dead in a vacant piece of land here on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, in the initial investigation, it appears that the man died after being hit by a stone on his head. The body is yet to be identified.

The locals called the police, informing them about the body lying in a plot of land here. The police rushed to the spot along with the forensics team, they said.

A big stone with blood on it was found near the body. The police check the CCTV footage around the area. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SDA HIG