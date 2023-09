Amethi (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Body of a 39-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Barsanda village here on Wednesday, police said.

The man has been identified as Shivnath, SHO, Kamrauli, Abhinesh Kumar said.

He said the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact reason of death.

A detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV