Body of man found hanging in home's basement in UP' Etawah

Etawah (UP), May 27 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging in the basement of his home in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Tuesday morning, police said.

SHO Amit Kumar Mishra said the deceased, identified as Shivam alias Jayendra, was the son of a CRPF jawan.

His body was found by his elder brother Indra around 10.30 am when he went to call him for a meal but found him hanging in the basement of their house in the Tulsi Adda locality in the Friends Colony police station area, Mishra said.

Police reached the spot, brought the body down, and sent it for post-mortem examination, Mishra said.

Shivam, who had lost both parents earlier, lived with his brother and a sister, he said.

Authorities have taken Shivam's mobile phone into custody as part of the investigation and will proceed based on the findings of the autopsy report.