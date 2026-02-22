Body of man found hanging in orchard in UP’s Amethi; probe on

Amethi (UP), Feb 22 (UP) The body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in an orchard near Munshiganj area of the district on Sunday, police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Rajkumar, who was working in Ahmedabad and had returned to his native village Kanhai Ka Purva on Friday, they said.

According to family members, Rajkumar had stepped out of the house on Saturday night. When relatives and villagers began searching for him on Sunday morning, his body was found hanging from a tree in the orchard.

Munshiganj Station House Officer Shivakant Tripathi said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

"The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received," he said. PTI COR ABN SHS