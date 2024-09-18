Body of man found in abandoned godown

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) The body of a man was found in an abandoned godown at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

It was found on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

"A passerby noticed the body in the godown opposite a church located near the Panvel railway station. After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem," an official of Panvel Town police station said.

As per the initial probe, the victim was strangled to death. He is yet to be identified, he added.

A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. PTI COR NP