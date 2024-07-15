Body of man found in canal amid search for missing sanitation worker in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 15 (PTI) A body was found in the Amayizhanchan canal in the Kerala capital on Monday morning, amidst the intense search operation launched for a missing sanitation worker.

The decomposed body was found in the canal on the Pazhavangadi-Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor road by corporation sanitation workers, who immediately informed the police and the ward councillor.

The body has been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for further examination.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the search operation will continue until the relatives and scientific examinations confirm the identity of the body.

The search operation had been ongoing for two days, with multiple agencies participating, including the police, Fire Force and NDRF.

A team of the Indian Navy joined the massive search and rescue operation on Monday morning to trace sanitation worker Joy who was swept away while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal here on Saturday. PTI TGB TGB KH