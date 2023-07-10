Body of man found tied to tree in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) The body of a 36-year-old man was found tied to a tree in Bandha village here on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Arvind (36), a resident of Kotwa, Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.

Prima facie, it appears that Arvind was tied to a tree and then badly beaten up, police said.

Six people have been detained for questioning and an FIR has been registered in this regard, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said. PTI CORR ABN NB