Body of man missing since February recovered from stream in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) The body of a man, who had gone missing along with two others in February this year, was recovered from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Three youths -- Mohammad Showkat Bajad, Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, and Mukhtar Ahmad -- were reported missing since February 13 from Mah Ashmuji, Kulgam, in south Kashmir. All were residents of Jammu's Rajouri but living in Kulgam.

The bodies of two brothers -- Showkat and Riyaz -- both from Chata Doonda, Rajouri, were recovered from Vaishow Nallah last month. Mukhtar Ahmad's body was also recovered from Vaishow Nallah on Friday, the officials said.

They said the body was spotted by the locals, who informed the police. The body was retrieved from the stream and shifted to the District Hospital, Kulgam, for medico-legal formalities, the officials added.

The trio had left for Ashmuji, Kulgam, to attend a function at a relative's house but disappeared before reaching their destination. Their mobile phones have remained switched off since then. PTI SSB MNK MNK