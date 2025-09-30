Body of man recovered from well in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 30 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old man was recovered from a well in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Samad, a resident of Simdega district, who was living with his relatives at Hurhuri under Ratu police station limits.

“The death was caused by drowning,” Ramnarayan Singh, officer-in-charge of Ratu police station, said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

An unnatural death case has also been registered at Ratu police station. PTI RPS RBT