Body of man suspected of killing girlfriend before committing suicide found in Navi Mumbai lake

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The fire brigade and police on Friday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake after killing his girlfriend in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The body of Swastik Patil was recovered in a decomposed state in the Wagholi area in the early hours of the day and has been sent for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner Mayur Bhujbal said.

Patil, a resident of Panvel, allegedly jumped into DPS Lake from a bridge on Wednesday after strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend Bhavika More, a college student, he said.

The duo had been in a relationship for the last two years. Following a heated argument at the remote location on Wednesday, he strangled her in a fit of anger, the official said.

The police initially received information that a man had jumped off the bridge into the lake, and they were later alerted about a woman's body in a nullah leading to the lake, he said.

The authorities had alerted the local police stations and engaged fishermen and other teams in their search for Patil, the official said.