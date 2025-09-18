Body of man swept away in Hyderabad drain found

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) The body of a man who was among the two persons washed away in a 'nala' (drainage) during heavy rains here on September 14 was recovered about 65 kms away floating in Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, police said.

They were swept away in the nala as heavy rainfall caused a surge of waters in Afzalsagar in the city even as a search operation involving multiple agencies, including Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and police was launched to trace them.

The duo were relatives and their family members had lodged a missing complaint with police.

The body of Arjun (25) was found floating in Musi river at Valigonda and removed, a police official said, adding the body was in a decomposed state.

Police alerted their family members, who arrived at the spot and identified the deceased. A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members, police said.

Meanwhile, efforts continued to trace two persons, including Arjun's relative, who too had gone missing after slipping into another 'nala' in Musheerabad here following heavy rains on September 14. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH