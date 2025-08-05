Body of man who jumped into Thane creek found after two days

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) The body of a 53-year-old man who jumped into the creek from the Kasheli bridge in Thane two days back was recovered after a rescue operation on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Rajeshkumar Kailasnath Dubey, jumped into the Kasheli creek on August 3, prompting an extensive search operation.

A search operation was conducted for eight hours on August 3 and continued for 7 to 8 hours the next day.

"Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and Fire Brigade teams found the body after a five-hour operation that resumed on Tuesday morning in Kalher, Bhiwandi," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The trigger behind the suicide is yet to be identified.

The deceased was a resident of Chaudhary Chawl in Kajuwadi area in Thane (West).

Police are investigating. PTI COR NSK