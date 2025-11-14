Body of man with head smashed found at garbage dump in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) A blood-soaked body of a man with head smashed was recovered from a garbage heap near the Sector 7 Extension area on Friday, police said.

The body was spotted in the morning by a local, who informed the police control room, they said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and found that the deceased's head had been smashed with a stone.

Following this, police registered a murder case at the Sector 9A police station.

ACP Vishnu Dayal said the man, identified as Kamod Kapar, was known to be addicted to drugs.

A native of Bihar, he had been living in Delhi and recently came to visit his brother at Jyoti Park in Gurugram, according to police.

"It is believed that the deceased was near a liquor shop on Thursday night. He is suspected of consuming alcohol there and got into an argument with someone there," ACP Dayal said.

Subsequently, the altercation escalated, leading to a fight, and he was killed with a stone, the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.