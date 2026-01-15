Body of man with multiple stab wounds found in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found near a public toilet in east Delhi's Kalyan Puri area, police said on Thursday.

A beat constable on routine patrolling noticed Mukesh lying near the public toilet. He was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital around 11 pm on Wednesday, where doctors declared him dead.

The man was registered as a known bad character and history-sheeter at the Kalyan Puri police station, and had several cases registered against him, police said.

"Multiple stab injuries were observed on the body of the deceased, suggesting that he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon," a senior police officer said, adding that the exact cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem.

Police said no CCTV cameras were found installed at or near the location.