Body of man with severed hand recovered in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur, Oct 12 (PTI) The body of a 59-year-old farmer with one of his hands chopped was recovered near a river bed in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Pradhan, a resident of Nuapada.

Pradhan was likely murdered and dumped in the river by unknown miscreants, a police officer said.

Multiple injury marks have also been found on his body, he said.

“We have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation,” the officer said.

The body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem examination, he added.