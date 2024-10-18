Body of man with throat slit found in Faridabad

Faridabad, Oct 18 (PTI) The body of a man with his throat slit was found in the bushes here on Friday, police said.

The man is yet to be identified but he seems to be around 50 years of age, a senior police officer said.

Upon receiving information on Friday, the police reached the Ismailpur area and found the body lying in the bushes, Inspector Kuldeep Dahiya, SHO of Palla police station.

According to preliminary investigation, it seems that someone killed the man by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon and threw the body in the bushes, the SHO said.

Police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, the SHO added. PTI COR HIG HIG