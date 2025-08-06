Body of missing agriculture officer found near Pelga falls in Meghalaya

Tura, Aug 6 (PTI) The body of an agriculture department officer who went missing after being swept away by strong currents while picnicking near the banks of Ganol river was recovered by police from a location near Pelga falls in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Wednesday, officials said.

Teseng M Sangma, a district agriculture officer posted in Ampati, went missing on Sunday evening (August 3) while attempting to cross the Ganol river, which was in spate due to heavy rainfall.

A massive search operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Special Response Team (SRT), police personnel and local volunteers since Sunday evening.

The search continued for three days and ended with the recovery of his body downstream on Wednesday morning.

Family members have appealed to the public not to circulate images of the deceased on social media. PTI JOP MNB