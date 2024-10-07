Body of missing businessman and brother of former Karnataka MLA found

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 7 (PTI) The body of younger brother of former Karnataka MLA Mohideen Bava has been found in Phalguni river mouth on Monday after 12 hours of search, police said.

B M Mumtaz Ali (52) was reported missing since Sunday morning and his badly damaged car was found abandoned near the Kulur bridge, they said.

Ali, a prominent businessman and chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions, is a well-known figure in the local community.

According to police, he left his residence in his vehicle around 3 am on Sunday, roaming around the city before parking near the Kullur Bridge around 5 am.

Alarmed by his last communication, his daughter immediately contacted the local police.

His disappearance prompted a large-scale search operation, with family members, including Bawa, present at the scene, police said.

An FIR had already been registered at Kavoor police station against six accused, including a woman, who had allegedly threatened, blackmailed, and extorted lakhs of rupees from Ali, with demands for even more money.

Confirming the recovery of the body, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told PTI that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of his death.

The body was taken to the city's AJ Hospital for post-mortem, police said.