Body of missing child found in river in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): The body of a missing child was found in the Khoh river on Sunday in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar.

Kotdwar Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ramesh Tanwar said that 11-year-old Mayank Rawat was missing since Saturday evening and his family members had expressed apprehension of his kidnapping. He said that Mayank's family members reached the spot and identified his body.

Tanwar said that there was no mark of injury on Mayank's body, and prima facie, his death appeared to be due to drowning.