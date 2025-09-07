Body of missing Chinese sailor fished out of sea in Odisha''s Paradip

Paradip, Sep 7 (PTI) The body of a Chinese sailor, who went missing after he accidentally fell into the sea from a ship in Odisha's Paradip Port, was fished out on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Zhang Tai, a senior officer said.

Tai went missing after he had fallen into the water while setting a ladder at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) on Friday morning, the police said.

A combined team of the Coast Guard, NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), state marine police, scuba divers and CISF launched a search operation, the officer said.

"The body of the Chinese sailor was seen floating on the water on Sunday, and the police fished out the body," said Smruti Ranjan Kar, additional superintendent of police, Paradip.

A vessel carrying pig iron had berthed at the terminal last Wednesday.

"After unloading the cargo, the ship was preparing to depart on Friday morning. While untying the ship’s ladder, Tai had fallen into the water," the officer said.

A Bangladeshi sailor had jumped into the sea to rescue him, but could not succeed, he said.

The Bangladeshi national was rescued by the crew while Tai remained missing since Friday, he said.

"We will initiate a process to send the body of the Chinese sailor to his home country with the help of the Ministry of Shipping," the police officer added.