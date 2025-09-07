Body of missing girl found from nullah in Odisha''s Angul, locals stage road blockade

Bhubaneswar, Sep 7 (PTI) The body of an 11-year-old girl, who was missing, was found in a nullah in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday, following which locals staged a road blockade, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the minor's death, a police officer said.

The body of the minor was recovered in the Shyamsundarpur area under the Angul Sadar Police Station limits, he said.

The girl had gone to play in the area on Saturday evening, and family members of the minor and locals started searching for her as she did not return home.

They lodged a complaint with the local police station on Saturday night, alleging that she went missing while playing in the area, Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Jain said.

“On the basis of the written complaint lodged by the girl’s father, we started an investigation, and her body was recovered from a nullah near Shyamsundarpur this morning,” he said.

After recovering the body, a scientific team, police personnel with a dog reached the spot and started an investigation, he said.

“I will personally supervise and monitor the case," the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the exact cause of the death can be ascertained after the autopsy report, Jain said.

The SP said that the police would investigate all angles, as some locals alleged that the girl was raped and then murdered.

Locals blocked the Angul-Bantala Road, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and justice for the girl's family.

Due to the blockade, vehicular movement was disrupted on the road for several hours, another officer said.