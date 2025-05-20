Body of missing girl found in river in Kerala, mother taken into custody

Kochi, May 20 (PTI) A three-year-old girl, who was reported missing after being picked up by her mother from an anganwadi in Mattakuzhy here, was found dead in a river here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The body of the girl, Kalyani, was found in a river during an extensive search operation carried out by a scuba team after her family lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night.

The girl's mother, Sandhya, was taken into custody by the police the previous night in connection with the incident.

A police officer said the woman confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

He said the woman picked the child up from the anganwadi on Monday evening.

CCTV visuals retrieved by the police confirmed that the woman reached the Moozhikulam area near Aluva at night.

The family approached the police with a complaint after the girl went missing and the woman gave contradictory statements about her whereabouts.

"During the interrogation, she gave contradictory statements about the location where she abandoned the child. At one point, the woman said she threw the child away into the river from the Moozhikulam bridge," the officer said.

A subsequent search by police in the surrounding areas and scuba divers in the river ultimately led to the discovery of the motionless body of the girl in the small hours on Tuesday, he added.

"The woman is said to be suffering from some psychological issues. But, it is yet to be confirmed scientifically," he said.

The arrest of the mother was recorded, police said adding that further interrogation is required to ascertain the cause and other details of the crime.

The accused was produced before a magistrate after completing necessary health checks, following which she was remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, emotional scenes unfolded as the deceased child's body was kept at the home for homage.

The mortal remains were later cremated, family sources said. PTI LGK ROH