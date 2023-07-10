Body of missing IRB jawan found in West Sikkim

Gangtok, Jul 10 (PTI) The body of the missing India Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan was recovered in West Sikkim district, police said on Monday.

A police team recovered the body of the 29-year-old Passang Tshering Bhutia along with his two-wheeler from a nullah near a private girl's school, they said.

The deceased IRB jawan was a native of West Sikkim and had gone missing three days ago about which a complaint was registered by his family members, they said.

An investigation in this matter was on, police added. PTI KDK RG