Body of missing man found in drain in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old man, who had been missing for four days, was recovered from a drain here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rinku, a resident of Rori village.

According to the police, Rinku left his house a few days ago and did not return. His father, Inderjit, subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Family members and locals found the body in an aqueduct after an extensive search. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Amit Saxena said the exact cause of death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report is received. He added that preliminary information suggests the man was a drug addict and may have fallen into the drain while in an inebriated state.

However, the police are also probing the matter from other angles after the family's claim that Rinku may have been killed by some of his friends.