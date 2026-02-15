Body of missing man found in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) The body of a man reported missing earlier this month was recovered here on Sunday, police said.

A missing persons report for Prahlad Singh (65) was lodged at City police station on February 7 after he left home for Ahmedgarh and did not return, officials said.

During investigation, CCTV footage showed Singh going to the Ahmedgarh bus stand on a motorcycle with a local grocery shop owner and purchasing a ticket before leaving for Ahmedgarh.

Police said information was received on Sunday about a body found in Salemapur police station area. A team reached the spot, took the body into custody and identified it as Singh.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination after completion of inquest proceedings. Further legal action is being taken, Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said. PTI CORR ABN ABN ARB ARB