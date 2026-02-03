Body of missing man recovered from locked room in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 39-year-old man who had been missing since January 25 was found dead inside a locked room in a parking area in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Kumar, had injuries on the head and neck, a senior police officer said.

Police said they received a call about the incident on Monday evening, after which a team rushed to the spot and found the body.

"He had been missing from his home since January 25. A missing person report was lodged at Paharganj police station on January 28," the officer said.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death, police added.