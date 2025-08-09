Body of missing Odisha fisherman found after a week

Balasore, Aug 9 (PTI) A week after four fishermen from Odisha went missing after venturing into the sea, the body of one of them was recovered off the coast in Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

Gopal Giri (60), his sons Madhusudan (35) and Rabindra (38), and his brother-in-law Jaganath Pal (23) had gone sea fishing on August 2 and went missing.

The body of Gopal Giri was recovered from the coast near Udaipur in Bhograi block of the coastal district on Friday and handed over to the family after postmortem examination, said Champabati Soren, inspector in-charge (IIC) of Talsari marine police station.

Earlier, Jagannath and Madhusudan were rescued near the Digha coast in neighbouring West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, while the body of Rabindra Giri was recovered from the coast near Udaipur, the police said.